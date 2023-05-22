Probe gathers footage of May 09 rioting in Karachi

KARACHI - Investigation officials have collected more footages of rioting and arson incidents at Shara-e-Faosal on May 09. The CCTV footages show the angry mob, carrying sticks, vandalizing and damaging vehicles including public transport buses in Karachi. “The police have arrested 340 persons involved in arson and other violent acts,” investigation officials said. “The probe has conducted geo-fencing at different points and a strategy has been devised for arrest of the miscreants from the pin-point location,” investigation officials said. “Police will arrest more accused of the incidents,” investigation officials said. Following the protest call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after arrest of the party’s chairman Imran Khan on May 09, violent protests were held in Karachi and other cities across the country.