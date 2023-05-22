PTI is Pakistan’s BJP: Faisal Kundi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday alleged that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Pakistan. BJP is the current ruling party of India and known to support extremism. PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation, told a news conference here that the PTI and its leadership did nothing for the rights of the Kashmiris during the party’s rule.

He said PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is also the Foreign Minister, has always fought for the cause of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and reflected the true sentiments of Kashmiri people. “Bilawal Bhutto will continue the mission of his mother Benazir Bhutto and Grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” the SAPM said.

Kundi said that Bilawal Bhutto had started a three-day visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where he will meet with parliamentarians in Kash­mir and also address the Legislative Assembly to­day (May 22). He said Bilawal would also address a public gathering at Bagh. “PPP has always sup­ported Kashmir cause. Unfortunately the previous government of PTI had nothing to do with the right of self determination of Kashmiris,” he added.

Kundi said due to positive and sincere efforts of Bi­lawal Bhutto at diplomatic fronts, he said that some countries have refused to attend G-20 conference in IIOJK. About the ongoing political situation in the country, he said the whole world was condemning the unfortunate incidents that occured on May 9 af­ter the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan. “Parliament is the best forum to address all the challenges being faced by the country and if Imran Khan would have to stay in the Parliament then dialogue among the political parties can move forward,” he maintained.