PTI Karachi rejects reports of ‘forward bloc’ in LG representatives

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter has rejected the reports regarding the formation of a forward bloc in its elected local government (LG) representatives.

The PTI Karachi rejected the reports of a forward bloc in the elected LG representatives ahead of the elections for mayor and deputy mayor. The spokesperson said in a statement that the PTI LG representatives are in contact with the leadership and they will take oaths.

The political party clarified that there is no truth in the forward bloc reports. “All PTI LG representatives are standing alongside the political party and loyal but fake news is being spread by the political opponents.”

It added that the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) negative tactics will be exposed ahead of the mayor’s elections if the LG representatives are stopped from taking part in the upcoming polls. It added that PPP does not number to elect its mayor, therefore, it is hatching a conspiracy to elect its mayor.

“PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have gained a majority after the recent LG polls and Karachi mayor will be elected from their alliance,” it concluded.

Earlier, it emerged that a number of union council (UC) chairmen-elect belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were reportedly in contact with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of the elected members of the Sindh local government (LG) election.

According to details, the swearing-in ceremony of the elected members of the Sindh local government (LG) election is set to be held tomorrow (Monday).

Sources told that 43 PTI union council (UC) chairmen-elect will not take oath tomorrow, claiming that a number of UC chairmen were not ‘in touch’ with the party leadership.

Sources claimed that a number of union committee chairmen-elect belonging to Malir district, South and West were in contact with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Sources added that UC Chairmen – who failed to take the oath – will not be able to vote in the Karachi Mayor election.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has issued directives that elected members of the Sindh local government (LG) election should not be barred from taking oath. The PPP also instructed all councillors-elect to attend the oath-taking ceremony tomorrow.