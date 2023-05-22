PTI moves SC against civilians' trial under military law, deployment of army

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday moved the Supreme Court (SC) against trial of civilians under the military law and deployment of armed forces in the country.

The petition, filed by PTI’s additional general secretary Omar Ayub Khan, pleaded the court to adjudicate upon 22 questions including the scope of Article 245 to deploy armed forces in provinces drawn upon the concerns of use of forces by the incumbent government to meet its objectives and suppress the PTI, and the trial of civilians in the military courts.

The petitioner also sought court’s adjudication on the deployment of armed forces with ill-intentions as, it stated, the federal government had repeatedly claimed armed forces could not be deployed due to security situation in the country.

The plea wanted court to enlighten if the trial of civilians under military law was in contravention to the law and the country’s obligations to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

Moreover, court was knocked to adjudicate on intentions of the federal government to avoid holding general elections by labelling the PTI as “terrorist organisation”.

Earlier, the army had been called in by three provinces including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, and Islamabad to help the local administration and police in maintaining law and order across the province.

The Punjab Home Department said the army had been called in under Article 245 of the constitution to assist the local administration. The army had been called in due to deteriorating law and order situtation in the country. A

It said 10 companies of the army would be deployed at Punjab government's disposal and they would initially be deployed in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Multan.

It came as PTI had started staging violent protests against the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), with the help of Rangers, took Mr KHan into custody prompting the IHC to take note.

During the protests, the PTI supporters were also alleged to have launched attacks on military installations including the Lahore's Core Commander House, and Rawalpindi's General Headquarters, which prompted the military to give a strong response. The Army decided to try all the involved under the military laws.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said that the legal process of trial against planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators involved in the May 9 mayhem commenced under Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act as per existing and established legal procedures derived from the Constitution had been incepted.