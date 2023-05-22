PTI protestors belonging to poor class facing difficulty in getting bail

ISLAMABAD-The developments right after the May 9 violent protests are a dilemma and true picture of our society where the Haves enjoy privileges and the Have nots are left at the mercy of circumstances.

On one side, the media is showing that the main leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are getting bails day and night (although being rearrested) from the courts but on the other hand, no relief is in sight for the hundreds of workers belonging to the poor and middle class. Even not a single voice is being raised for these poor arrested workers who have also been shifted in the jails of other cities further multiplying the miseries of their families.

Talking to The Nation on this issue, renowned lawyer Col (Retd) Inaamul Rahiem said that it is very unfortunate situation where the leaders of PTI are being granted bail after bail and on the other hand the workers are left at the mercy of circumstances.

He added that even family of Arshad Shareef complained on the media that party lawyers have abandoned them and thereafter, former judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui opted to represent the bereaved family in the SC.

He said, “It is an irony that initially, the PTI linked lawyers announced that free legal aid would be provided to affected workers, however, after government crackdown on alleged miscreants, quite good number of PTI leaders disappeared from the scene and nobody is available to look after their cases as generally complained by the workers.”

Rahiem continued, “The workers of political parties should also learn a lesson from the sorrowful episode that they should remain within legal parameters and avoid becoming the part of any hooliganism against the state buildings and army installations.”

Another lawyer Khalid Chaudhary said that it is a story of two Pakistans; one for the privileged class and the another for the non-privileged class. He added that the same is also witnessed with politicians of the other political parties. He maintained that there were no rules for the elites and if you belong to a lower or middle class with no links then you are nobody in Pakistan. A 56-year-old ex-service man Awal Said complained, “I am losing my eye sight crying for my 22-year-old son who had been arrested by police on charges of arson and rioting during protests against arrest of former premier Imran Khan. From morning to evening, I begged everyone outside Attock Jail to let me meet or see my son, but no one is listening to my hue and cry.”

“My son Haroon was returning home on a bicycle from the market when he got stuck in heavy shelling by Islamabad police. He was held and shifted to an unknown location while leaving his bicycle abandoned,” he said. He said later on it came into his notice that his beloved son was sent to Attock Jail and he rushed to jail to meet his son. Though, the jail authorities had allowed me for a meeting with my son, who is a tailor by profession and earns Rs 400 by stitching a suit. On the orders of court, my son was released along with 50 other persons from Attock jail, but at the same time, the Punjab police arrived outside the jail and threatened the parents, including me, and then arrested his son and others and put them in the jail again, said Awal Said in a choked voice.

“Your son is wanted by the police in another case.” he quoted a police officer as saying. “I gave my life to Pakistan Army and today when I am old and retired from army, law enforcement agencies arrested my young son for a crime he never committed,” he said. He said he was affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami but his detained son, who had a Bachelor degree, has no affiliation with any political party,” he said.

He was of view that it is quite amazing that police and courts are granting bails/ releasing the high and mighty but implicating the poor men and women in bogus cases just on node of political masters. “I am a poor security guard in a private company with a monthly income of Rs 14000 and can’t afford to travel to Attock,” he said while demanding the government to release his son immediately.

Syed Muneeb Shah, 21, hails from Azad and Jammu Kashmir, was another poor man taken into custody by Sadiqabad police from Service Road under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO) and sent to Adiala Jail. His family is also trying to get his release but in vain.

Nauman Shah, a helper at a paint shop by profession and residing with his sister at Trolley Ada in a rented house, told The Nation that his brother Syed Muneeb Shah arrived Rawalpindi on May 7 for a medical test for a job he was offered by a company in Gulf. He said that his brother was having a cup of tea in Quetta Hotel located near Zia Masjid Stop on Service Road on May 10 when five cops and four men in civies swooped inside the eatery. “The cops asked my brother and three other persons to prove the identity on which he showed them his CNIC. Interestingly, the three other persons failed to do so. Cops took my brother into custody and brought him to the Police Station Sadiqabad,” he said.

In the evening, he said he rushed to the police station and held a meeting with his brother who shared with him that the police picked him up without any reason. Nauman Shah was of the view that he contacted senior police officers who assured him his brother would be released within two hours but it was never done. Police sent Syed Muneeb to Adiala Jail and he is not allowed to have a meeting with his brother, said Nauman Shah.

He said he is facing hardships in getting bail for his innocent brother. “When I go to Adiala Jail for a meeting with my brother, the authorities don’t allow me to say go and get permission from DC Rawalpindi and when I visit the DC Office, I am told Sahib is in meeting or out of office,” he asserted. He said that he is confused about what to do as his brother will expire in a couple of days, a pain and trauma his poor parents can never bear.

Like the other detainees, another poor driver Sajjad Hussain (26) is also facing a similar distressing situation. Escaping protests, arson, rioting and road closures Sajjad managed to reach Khana Pull in his vehicle loaded with vegetables when all of sudden police apprehended and moved him to Sadiqabad police station where a case was registered against him.

Sharing his ordeal, Fida Hussain, who is the elder brother of Sajjad and employed at New Islamabad International Airport in an airline, said that his brother is innocent and has nothing to do with the protests. He said that police shifted him to Adiala Jail where he also held a meeting with him. “There was a glass wall between me and Sajjad and we were talking on the phone to each other,” he said. “I had to face legal complications to get my brother released from jail because here the law is different for poor and rich,” he said. He said that his brother is innocent.

Similarly, many other parents complained that their children were returning home when suddenly arson and protests broke out and shelling started and police arrested them thinking they were political workers. On the other hand, the legal committee of lawyers formed by the PTI for the release and free of cost legal assistance to detained leaders and workers is also seemingly worried and going around the courts round the clock complaining that the courts had ordered something else while the police and other law enforcement agencies blew these orders into the air.

In this regard, when a senior member of Insaf Lawyers Forum (commonly known as legal assistance committee) namely Advocate Shaukat Rauf Siddiqui was contacted by this correspondent, he said that the lawyers were facing two types of issues in getting bails of the workers of PTI. Rawalpindi district administration is passing detention orders and prisoners/ detainees are being sent either to Adiala Jail or in Attock Jail. But surprisingly, he said, if the court ordered the release of any leader and worker of PTI by cancelling his or her detention order, the police came outside the prison with a new FIR in hand against the same worker of leader and immediately re-arrested him or her.

The senior lawyer also quoted an example of PTI’s young female worker namely Warda Khan from Murree, who was held under 3MPO and was sent to Adiala Jail for five days but in the meanwhile, her detention orders were extended by the district government after court ordered her release. Advocate Shaukat Rauf Siddiqui said that last week Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz of Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench had cancelled the detention orders of all the detainees held under 3MPO but the police are using delaying tactics and picking up the persons again released by jail authorities.

Raja Haroon Irshad Janjua Advocate, another member of ILF, claimed that he and other team members released 59 workers of PTI from District Chakwal and 18 workers from District Attock.