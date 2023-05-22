Monday, May 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab assures Balochistan of release of arrested students

Punjab assures Balochistan of release of arrested students
Web Desk
3:15 PM | May 22, 2023
National

Punjab on Monday assured Balochistan of the release of innocent students who were arrested in the province following the crackdown after the May 9 violence.

The assurance was given by the Punjab additional chief secretary to his Balochistan counterpart Salih Muhammad Nasir.

The Punjab official assured the release of the Baloch students who were rounded up on ‘misunderstanding.’

The development follows after Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langoo took notice of the arrest of Baloch students in Punjab.

Langoo in his statement claimed Baloch students who are going to Punjab to seek education are facing ‘ill-treatment.’

The Balochistan minister strongly condemned the ‘ill-treatment’ of Baloch students and vowed not to leave them alone at any cost.

It may be noted that a crackdown is launched following the attacks on military installations and other properties on May 9 after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Ex-JPMC chief Dr Seemin Jamali in critical condition

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1684719987.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023