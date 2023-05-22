Punjab assures Balochistan of release of arrested students

Punjab on Monday assured Balochistan of the release of innocent students who were arrested in the province following the crackdown after the May 9 violence.

The assurance was given by the Punjab additional chief secretary to his Balochistan counterpart Salih Muhammad Nasir.

The Punjab official assured the release of the Baloch students who were rounded up on ‘misunderstanding.’

The development follows after Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langoo took notice of the arrest of Baloch students in Punjab.

Langoo in his statement claimed Baloch students who are going to Punjab to seek education are facing ‘ill-treatment.’

The Balochistan minister strongly condemned the ‘ill-treatment’ of Baloch students and vowed not to leave them alone at any cost.

It may be noted that a crackdown is launched following the attacks on military installations and other properties on May 9 after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.