Qasim, Dahani help Shaheens win on DLS  

LAHORE - Pakistan Shaheens secured their first victory in the one-day series against Zimbabwe Select, winning by five runs on the DLS method. Qasim Akram’s unbeaten half-century and Shahnawaz Dahani’s four-wicket haul played crucial roles in the triumph. With the series now standing at 2-1 in favor of the hosts, both teams will meet again for the fourth one-day match on tomorrow (Tuesday) at the same venue. Chasing a target of 279, Pakistan Shaheens got off to a solid start with a 47-run opening partnership between M Huraira and Saim Ayub. Despite losing wickets, a 67-run partnership between Mubasir Khan and Qasim Akram helped the team recover. Qasim, remaining composed, guided his side to victory with two wickets in hand as the match concluded in fading light during the 47th over. Qasim Akram was named the player of the match for his unbeaten 57, while Tendai Chatara took four wickets for Zimbabwe Select. BRIEF SCORES: PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 263-8, 46.5 overs (Qasim Akram 57*, Haseebullah 49; T Chatara 4-53, W Masakadza 2-44) beat ZIMBABWE SELECT 278 all out, 50 overs (S Williams 78, W Madhevere 41; S Dahani 4-43, A Jamal 3-60) by 5 runs on DLS .