Rybakina wins Rome title after Kalinina retires

ROME-World number six Elena Rybakina warmed up for the French Open by capturing the Italian Open title on Saturday after her Ukrainian opponent Anhelina Kalinina was forced to retire with an apparent left leg injury while trailing 6-4 1-0.

Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina got off to an edgy start in the rain-delayed contest by dropping her opening service game before the Wimbledon champion levelled at 3-3 and then wrapped up the opening set with a late break. Kalinina, playing in the second singles final of her career, called the trainer on to the court after losing the opening game of the second set before quitting the match in tears.

Victory ensured Australian Open runner-up Rybakina won her second title of the year following her Indian Wells triumph and fifth overall. The 23-year-old, who won three of her matches in Rome after her opponents retired, will break into the top five on Monday. She also reached the final in Miami and heads to Roland Garros as a top contender for the year’s second major.

Wimbledon champion Rybakina became the sixth woman since the introduction of the WTA 1000 format in 2009 to win a Grand Slam or Masters title on every surface after Serena Williams, Petra Kvitova, Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza and Ash Barty.

“I think with my game, I can play good on all the surfaces,” said Rybakina, who also reached the Australian Open and Miami finals this season. “It’s just maybe for clay I need to be ready more physically and have a lot of preparation which I don’t always have the time for after the hardcourt season. “The tournament is pretty long. Hopefully I can go far. I have good memories playing there,” Rybakina said. “Now I’ve got more matches on clay, so it’s a bit easier and there’s a bit more confidence, definitely.” The French Open begins on May 28.