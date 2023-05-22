Monday, May 22, 2023
Saboteurs of May 9 incidents will not be spared: Bilal Kayani

Web Desk
10:21 PM | May 22, 2023
Prime Minister's Coordinator on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani says anyone involved in 9th May incident will not be spared.

Talking to media in Jhelum on Monday, he said whoever has committed the crime must face the law. He said it is a matter of state's writ and dignity of martyrs.

He said decision of Pakistan's friendly countries not to participate in the G20 meeting is commendable.

He said issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is disputed as per the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. He said only plebiscite can solve this issue.

