Monday, May 22, 2023
Secy Info installs PTV Bolan’s first transmitter

APP
May 22, 2023
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA     -     Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan on Sunday inaugurated the first transmitter of PTV Bolan, Quetta.

Director Engineering Arif Noor, General Manager PTV Quetta Fahim Shah accompanied the secretary during his maiden visit to PTV Quetta.

It may be mentioned here that after the installation of the 500-watt transmitter, the broadcast network of Bolan, it can be seen even in those areas where there is no cable or dish antenna facility.

It is estimated that after the installation of the transmitter, another 3 million to 3.5 million people will become part of the PTV family. On the occasion, Sohail Ali Khan issued directives for building the virtual studios in Quetta.

General Manager Syed Fahim Shah gave a detailed briefing about news, current affairs and programmes.

Miscreants involved in May 9 destruction deserve no concession: Ahsan

“Brahvi, Balochi and Pashto languages programmes are broadcast from PTV Bolan,” the secretary was informed.

Earlier, heads of various departments briefed on the responsibilities and performance of their respective departments.

