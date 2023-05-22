Monday, May 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Senior Journalist Aslam Butt passes away in Islamabad

Senior Journalist Aslam Butt passes away in Islamabad
Web Desk
10:47 AM | May 22, 2023
National

Senior Journalist Aslam Butt passed away in Islamabad last night.

He began his professional career as a journalist back in 1985 from Pakistan Press International (PPI). He remained associated with the Monitoring Section of Radio Pakistan as well as other media outlets.

Aslam Butt was a diligent, highly professional and outspoken journalist who always regarded his seniors. His funeral prayer will be offered at Jillani Ground, Bahra Kahu, Islamabad today at two pm.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Aslam Butt.

In her condolence message, she paid tributes to the services of Aslam Butt for journalism and democracy. She said Aslam Butt was amongst the journalists who used to speak the truth regardless of the consequences.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, the Information Minister prayed for the departed soul.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1684719987.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023