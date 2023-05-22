Senior Journalist Aslam Butt passes away in Islamabad

Senior Journalist Aslam Butt passed away in Islamabad last night.

He began his professional career as a journalist back in 1985 from Pakistan Press International (PPI). He remained associated with the Monitoring Section of Radio Pakistan as well as other media outlets.

Aslam Butt was a diligent, highly professional and outspoken journalist who always regarded his seniors. His funeral prayer will be offered at Jillani Ground, Bahra Kahu, Islamabad today at two pm.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Aslam Butt.

In her condolence message, she paid tributes to the services of Aslam Butt for journalism and democracy. She said Aslam Butt was amongst the journalists who used to speak the truth regardless of the consequences.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, the Information Minister prayed for the departed soul.