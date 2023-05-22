Monday, May 22, 2023
SFA to establish ‘Food Labs’ in varsities  

STAFF REPORT
May 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Director General of the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain has said that food laboratories would be established in all universities of the Sindh province. He said that SFA was closely working with stakeholders to improve the food quality in the province. Hussain was addressing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony, wherein SFA inked an agreement with Food Science and Technology Department of Karachi University. The aim of the MoU was working together to improve food quality and give access to SFA officials to get food samples checked in food laboratory of Karachi University, he said. Agha Fakhar Hussain said that a food laboratory was being established in Karachi in the first phase whereas, such labs would be established in other universities of the province in the next phase.

