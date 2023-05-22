Sohail Ali Khan inaugurates first transmitter of PTV Bolan

QUETTA - Pakistan Television (PTV) Managing Director Sohail Ail Khan on Sunday in­augurated the first transmitter of PTV Bolan which was the largest network of regional languages in the country. Sohail Ali Khan, who also held charge of the Secretary Information and Broadcasting, inaugurated the transmitter during his visit to the PTV’s Quetta Centre wherein he reviewed quality of production. Director Engineering Arif Noor was also present on the occasion. Director Engineering Arif Noor and Engineering Manager Quetta Center Syed Nabu Jan Agha briefed Sohail Ali Khan regarding installation of transmitter and its broadcast. The MD PTV was informed that the transmitter would sig­nificantly expand the broadcast network of PTV Bolan which now could be accessed through UHF conventional antennas in those areas where cable or dish antenna facilities were not available. It is estimated that the initiative would add upto 3.5 million new users to the PTV family. On the occasion, MD PTV Sohail Ali Khan also gave orders to build virtual studios in Quetta. General Manager Syed Faheem Shah briefed Sohail Ali Khan about news, cur­rent affairs and programs of PTV. He was informed that programs were being broadcast in Brahvi, Balochi and Pashto languages from the Quetta Center.