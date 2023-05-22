Strikers dominate T20 phase of Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament

LAHORE-The T20 phase of the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament 2022-23 comprised four teams so the probables for the ACC Women’s Emerging Asia Cup in Hong Kong next month could get maximum match practice ahead of the all-important event.

These emerging women cricketers, captained by Pakistan seamer Fatima Sana, formed Strikers and made the most of the opportunity by winning all three matches, defeating Challengers (42 runs), Blasters (nine wickets) and Dynamites (three runs) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Karachi.

Shawaal Zulfiqar scored 74 off 52 balls (12 fours) and all-rounder Natalia Pervaiz hit 39 off 29 to lift Strikers to 171-6 before Anoosha Nasir’s 4-19 and Tuba Hasan’s 2-20 limited Sadia Iqbal-led Challengers to 129 at the Oval Academy Ground. They inflicted a thumping defeat on Blasters, skippered by Muneeba Ali, the next day, chasing 119 with as many as 9 wickets and 6 overs spare with Eyman Fatima smashing unbeaten 72 off 49 (9 fours and 3 sxies) and Sadaf Shamas hitting unbeaten 40 off 26 (6 fours and a six) in a 104-run stand.

This young bunch displayed great nerves on Sunday when they secured a three-run win in a low-score affair at the State Bank Ground by limiting Sidra Amin’s Dynamites to 89 after posting 92-8. Umm-e-Hani took 3-18 and Syeda Aroob Shah took 2-17. Dynamites were the second best side with two wins – against Blasters, who remained winless, and Challengers, whose only win came on Sunday when they beat Blasters by a staggering 96 runs, thanks to Saima Malik’s 5-9. Former Pakistan captain and Dynamites batter Bismah Maroof accumulated the most runs (139) with back-to-back half-centuries while two Javerias – Rauf and Khan – made 134 and 109. Saima recorded the only five-wicket haul and the best figures with her 5-9 on Sunday. She finished with six wickets, the joint most with Dynamites leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima.

The one-day phase of the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament commences tomorrow (Tuesday) with three teams – Challengers, Blasters and Dynamites – playing each other twice. The final will be played on June 4.