Summer to continue to scorch cities across Sindh  

KARACHI-The weather will remain hot and dry in most cities across the country, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Sunday.

Karachi skies will remain partly cloudy, while heat and humidity will prevail during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, the port city’s maximum temperatures can fluctuate between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius and can lower down to 28°C.

Winds will continue to blow at a speed of 18 kilometres per hour. The humidity ratio in the city’s atmosphere is currently recorded to be 60%.

A day earlier the Met department forecasted “very hot” weather in Sindh’s central and upper districts, while weather in Karachi was expected to remain warm and humid. On Sunday and Monday, it had shared that mercury will likely hover between 32°C to 36°C.

Forewarning about the situation of heat in cities across the country’s southern province, the PMD mentioned maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 43°C to 45°C.

The cities include Jamshoro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur and Sanghar.

In Quetta, according to PMD, the weather will remain clear, dry and moderate with maximum temperatures to fluctuate between 35°C to 37°C.

Minimum temperature in Balochistan’s provincial capital was recorded at 15°C. A day earlier, maximum temperatures in the city remained 35°C, the Met department said.