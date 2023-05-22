Terrorists target and destroy two girls' schools in North Waziristan

In yet another act of violence against educational institutions in KP, terrorists have blown up two girls' schools in the Mir Ali sub-division of North Waziristan.

Deputy Commissioner confirmed one of the attacks that took place at Government Girls Middle School Hafizabad in Hassu Khel village on Sunday night. Although the school building was damaged, there were no reported casualties.

District Police Officer stated that there were reports of two girls' schools being targeted and destroyed by explosives on the same night, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The affected schools are located in Musakki and Hassu Khel villages of Mir Ali sub-division. Cases against these terrorist acts are being registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act, he said.

This incident follows the tragic killings of at least eight individuals, including five teachers, in separate shootings in Upper Kurram Tehsil earlier this month.

In Parachinar, the capital of Kurram district in Upper Kurram, a teacher was killed while traveling in a moving vehicle. Additionally, unidentified gunmen entered the staffroom of Government High School Tari Mangal and shot seven people, including four teachers.