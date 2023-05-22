Trials held to select 2 Karachi teams for National Women Basketball C’ship

LAHORE - The trials have been completed to select two teams from Karachi for the National Women’s Basketball Championship which will be held from June 12 to 17 in Karachi. Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan will announce the players for the 10-day camp for both teams today (Monday), while the final team will be announced on June 6 at the Karachi Gymkhana. After that, four exhibition matches between the two teams will be held at Karachi Gymkhana and Siddiq Memon Boy Scouts Sports Complex. Meanwhile, the KBBA chief has expressed his gratitude to the women players for their record participation in the trials and expressed the hope that both teams from Karachi will perform well in the championship.