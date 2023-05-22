Two more PTI leaders announce to quit party

PESHAWAR - The trend of quitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues as two more leaders of the former ruling party - Usman Tarakai from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Aftab Hussain Siddiqui, the party's president for Karachi – have announced to quit their party in protest of the vandalism across the country following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan on May 9.
The resignations follow announcements from several leaders of quitting the opposition party, citing their differences with the PTI’s stance against the country’s military.
Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Usman Khan Tarakai – who had been an MNA – said he was quitting PTI over May 9 violence, wherein military installations were attacked following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan. Usman Taraki pointed out that he belongs to the village of Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed and condemns the vandalism of the latter’s statute allegedly by the party workers.
“We stood by Imran Khan till the last breath,” he said, adding that but the attack on military installations were against his political approach.
Tarakai said he would announce the future course of action after consulting his advisers.
Aftab Hussain Siddiqui announced his decision in a video message, stating that he has also distanced himself from politics.
“I have quit politics and resigned from all positions, including the post of President PTI Karachi and the National Assembly seat,” the former PTI Karachi president said in the video message.