Two more PTI leaders announce to quit party

PESHAWAR - The trend of quitting Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues as two more leaders of the former ruling party - Usman Tarakai from Khy­ber-Pakhtunkhwa and Aftab Hus­sain Siddiqui, the party's presi­dent for Karachi – have announced to quit their party in protest of the vandalism across the country fol­lowing the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

The resignations follow announce­ments from several leaders of quit­ting the opposition party, citing their differences with the PTI’s stance against the country’s military.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Usman Khan Tarakai – who had been an MNA – said he was quitting PTI over May 9 violence, wherein military installations were attacked fol­lowing the arrest of party chair­man Imran Khan. Usman Tara­ki pointed out that he belongs to the village of Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed and condemns the van­dalism of the latter’s statute al­legedly by the party workers.

“We stood by Imran Khan till the last breath,” he said, adding that but the attack on military in­stallations were against his polit­ical approach.

Tarakai said he would an­nounce the future course of ac­tion after consulting his advisers.

Aftab Hussain Siddiqui an­nounced his decision in a video message, stating that he has also distanced himself from politics.

“I have quit politics and resigned from all positions, including the post of President PTI Karachi and the National Assembly seat,” the former PTI Karachi president said in the video message.