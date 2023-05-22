UoT’s first batch of law graduates gets licences in subordinate courts

QUETTA - The University of Turbat (UoT) marked an­other significant milestone in its academic journey as the first batch of the LLB-5-years program of the institution has been awarded licences by the Balochistan Bar Council (BBC) to start formal law practice in the subordinate courts. According to a UOT handout issued on Sunday, the fresh graduates from UoT dem­onstrated remarkable performance during an enrollment interview held at the Balochistan High Court (BHC), Quetta. The interview panel was highly impressed by the in-depth knowledge of legal principles and critical thinking abilities of the new law profession­als from the varsity. Earlier, the law graduates from UoT had also secured exceptional marks in the General Aptitude Test (GAT) through­out Pakistan. On this occasion, senior law practitioners and BHC judge, Justice Muham­mad Hashim Khan Kakar, admired the hard work of the newly enrolled lawyers. Motivat­ing the graduates, Justice Kakar said that the subordinate courts would provide a valuable platform for honing the legal skills of the young lawers and gaining practical experi­ence under the guidance of senior judges and legal practitioners.