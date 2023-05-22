Monday, May 22, 2023
Usman Buzdar loses protective bail over no-show

Web Desk
1:34 PM | May 22, 2023
National

Anti-corruption court on Monday dismissed interim bail granted to former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Buzdar over a no-show.

The interim bail was scrapped by an anti-corruption judge as the former chief minister did not show up before the court.

Usman Buzdar is accused of constructing an ‘illegal’ bus stand on the government’s land in Muzaffargarh.

Usman Buzdar has been summoned by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the probe and was asked to submit answers to a 30-point questionnaire but he also skipped the summons of the graft-buster body.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC)  refrained police from arresting the former chief minister of Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Buzdar.

It is to be mentioned here that the former CM Punjab is facing several cases of corruption, assets beyond known sources of income ‘charges’ and others.

