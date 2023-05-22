Monday, May 22, 2023
WASA MD for increasing timing of tube-wells

Staff Reporter
May 22, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Sunday di­rected the relevant authorities to increase timing of tube-wells keeping in view the increasing temperature. In a statement issued here, the managing di­rector said that officers should ensure provision of chlorine at all tube-wells. Redressal of consumers complaints was the top priority of WASA, he added. Ghufran Ahmad warned that staff involved in installation of illegal connections would be suspended, saying that vigor­ous crackdown against illegal connections would continue till achieving desired results. Less recovery against set targets would not be tolerated at all, he added.

