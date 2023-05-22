WHO JEE mission visits Rescue Headquarters, Academy

LAHORE - The Joint External Evaluation (JEE) Mission mobilized through World Health Organization (WHO) led by Dr Dalia visited Emergency Services Headquarters & Academy, here on Sunday. The JEE was part of the International Health Regulations (IHR) Monitoring and Evaluation Framework and was a voluntary, multi-sectoral process to assess the country’s capacity to prevent, detect, and rapidly respond to public health risks. Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer briefed about the integrated emergency management system, its functions of emergency services department and legal framework. He briefed about governance framework of, emergency services, emergency response mechanism through EMDS in Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) established in all district of Punjab.