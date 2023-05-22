Monday, May 22, 2023
WHO JEE mission visits Rescue Headquarters, Academy

Staff Reporter
May 22, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    The Joint External Evaluation (JEE) Mission mobilized through World Health Organization (WHO) led by Dr Dalia visited Emergency Services Headquarters & Acad­emy, here on Sunday. The JEE was part of the International Health Regulations (IHR) Monitoring and Evaluation Framework and was a voluntary, multi-sectoral process to assess the country’s capacity to prevent, detect, and rapidly respond to public health risks. Secretary Emergency Ser­vices Dr. Rizwan Naseer briefed about the integrated emergency management system, its func­tions of emergency services department and legal frame­work. He briefed about gover­nance framework of, emergency services, emergency response mechanism through EMDS in Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) established in all district of Punjab.

