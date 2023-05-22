World Bank vision report  

According to the experts of the World Bank, to overcome the current economic crisis in Pakistan, there is a need for a growing population or workforce to be healthier, more educated, and more skilled, which requires sustainable and comprehensive policies and more investment in human resources.

Work is inevitable, but the practical situation is that at present 23 million children are out of school and a large number are undernourished. Besides a large number of women do not have employment opportunities. This sad situation has been identified in the World Bank’s Human Capital Review Research Report, which was released yesterday in Islamabad and was addressed by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahsan Iqbal and other World Bank officials.

The World Bank’s Vice President for Human Development said that this situation can be countered by population control, more investment in health and education sectors, and making women more active.

Experts said that if a child born today in Pakistan is given the full facility of education, he can be useful to the society at only 41%, which is much less than the required capacity for the highest economic development of Pakistan, a healthy, There is a need for a skilled and dynamic population, while currently, the capital index of Pakistan is much lower than the average index of South Asia.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that our development budget has been reduced from one thousand billion rupees to 727 billion, while our infrastructure is like the poorest countries. In such a situation, it is impossible to implement some of the terms of the IMF agreed upon during the disastrous floods.

The World Bank report calls for sustained and high investment in human resources for sustainable economic growth, for which the government should make all efforts.

KHALIDA KHALID,

Turbat.