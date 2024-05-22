After Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal set to reemerge

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan has directed his party leaders Hammad Azhar and Mian Aslam Iqbal to reappear before the public eye.

Sources said they were directed to start an anti-government strike against the incumbent setup.

It was added that Hammad Azhar had reached the party’s central secretariat where he mentioned of receiving the message from Imran Khan to appear before the public.

He said he would go to Peshawar to get a pre-arrest bail with a remark that now more party leaders would reappear.

Meanwhile, the capital police also reached at the party office to arrest Azhar but to no avail as he had already left for Peshawar.

The police, afterwards, closed the door of the office where the party leadership and the UN team were engaged in talks.