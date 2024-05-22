AkzoNobel inaugurates first Dulux Experience Store in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD - Ushering in a new era of immersive experience for Dulux paint consumers in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, AkzoNobel Pakistan Ltd Tuesday inaugurated its first Dulux Experience Store in the city in the IBM Mall, T Chowk, Main GT Road, Rawalpindi.

A first-of-its-kind concept in the Pakistan paint industry, the Dulux Experience Store is developed on the concept of “See, Touch and Feel”, helping paint consumers relish Dulux’s superior quality and customer service under one roof.

“At AkzoNobel, we always go the extra mile, working with and for our consumers to anticipate their needs, tailor specific solutions and exceed their expectations – taking them further than they can go. Our decorative paint brand Dulux is privileged to the first choice of paint consumers in Islamabad, which is among the Top 4 paint markets in the country. Striving to be a trusted partner for our valued consumers, our debut Dulux Experience Store aims to help families in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to personalize their home painting journey with more confidence and convenience”, said Mubbasher Omar, Chief Executive Officer, AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited.

At AkzoNobel, we realize that families are increasingly considering many factors while choosing paint for their homes. However, getting credible information under one roof is still a challenge. Addressing all consumer concerns under one roof is our new Dulux Experience Store at the IBM mall. Here Dulux paint experts empower consumers to conveniently personalize their painting journey, right from globally on-trend colour inspiration to colour selection among more than 2,000 colour options of Dulux paints.

Guided by experts, homeowners can see the entire range of Dulux in Pakistan, understand the unique product features across the range and directly touch and feel the finish of Dulux products when applied to homeinterior and exteriors. Families can also make better informed decision on choosing the paint type that best meets their specific needs, be it to provide enhanced durability, easy maintenance, keep their home cooler, provide all-weather protection or even tangible health and wellness benefits to the family.

At the Dulux Experience Store, Dulux also aims to elevate the peace-of-mind of homeowners through the Dulux Assurance program. This #DuluxKaWaada gives confidence to consumers that Dulux paint will give them the Perfect Colour, Uniform Finish and the Coverage stated, else the paint will be replaced.