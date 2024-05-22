Wednesday, May 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Australian educator visits Alhamra

APP
May 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Australian educator Mrs. Hacer Demirkan visited Alhamra here on Tuesday.During her visit, she met with Executive Director Sarah Rashid, who briefed her on Alhamra’s commitment to showcasing its cultural values to the world. Sarah Rashid said, “Alhamra is devoted to nurturing the creativity and innovative spirit of our young generation. Through promoting cultural understanding and artistic expression.

, our goal is to build a harmonious and culturally enriched society. Our initiatives inspire and empower younger individuals to embrace their cultural heritage and make positive contributions to the global community.”

As a gesture of cultural exchange and appreciation, Sarah Rashid presented Mrs. Hacer Demirkan, the Principal of the Australian International School, with a calligraphy-based souvenir.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1716351978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024