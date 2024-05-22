Bahria Town Karachi, 1Link sign agreement to bring digital payment solutions to residents

KARACHI - Bahria Town Karachi has signed a groundbreaking agreement with 1Link to provide cutting edge digital financial solutions to its residents, which allows them to make swift online payments from across Pakistan.

Senior General Manager Brig (R) Khalid Mahmood Ahmad and HOD Accounts Kamran Fiaz of Bahria Town Karachi, along with CEO 1Link, Najeeb Agrawala led the momentous event. GM Finance Yaqoob Awan and GM ICT Muhammad Asif of Bahria Town Karachi were also present with their respective teams during the signing of contact.

Stressing on the importance of this event, Brig (R) Khalid Mahmood Ahmad said: “Serving residents to their best of capacities has always been first and foremost for the management of Bahria Town Karachi and bringing this service to the residents is not only a result of those efforts but also reflects a shared commitment of both the organizations towards innovation and improving lifestyles through technology.” Kamran Fiaz emphasized on the importance of digital financial services and said, “We are excited to join forces with 1Link. This collaboration will bring the convenient and secure access to modern financial services to the doorsteps of our residents.”