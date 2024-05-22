Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Bike lifters busted, 2 arrested

May 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

WAH CANTT    -   Wah Cantonment police apprehended two members of a notorious bike lifting gang, recovering two stolen motorcycles from their possession, on Tuesday. 

According to police both technical and human intelligence resources were utilized to nab the two suspects, identified as Akash alias Kashi and Imran. 

They both were found to be involved in number of bike lifting incidents in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah, police said. Upon their arrest, the police were able to recover the two stolen motorbikes from the possession of the suspects. 

Cases have been registered against the apprehended individuals and further investigation is currently underway.

