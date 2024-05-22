Ch Shafay calls for increasing economic cooperation with China

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met with Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiran here at the Chinese Consulate on Tuesday. The investment of Chinese companies in Punjab, security of Chinese national and increasing economic cooperation were discussed. During the meeting, it was agreed to increase cooperation in textile industry, information technology and other sectors. The Provincial Minister said that a Garment City is being built on an area of 2,000 acres near Lahore. Work has also been started on the project of Nawaz Sharif IT City and a labour colony will also be built in the Garment City. He said that labour is inexpensive in Punjab, Chinese companies can increase their investment here. He said that the best security is being provided to the Chinese working on development projects. He said that the promotion of solar technology is the priority of the government and Chinese companies’ investment in solar energy projects will be welcomed. Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren said that increasing economic cooperation between China and Pakistan is the need of the hour. China is ready for all possible cooperation with Punjab in Garment City and IT City projects. He also appreciated the steps taken to further improve security of Chinese citizens. The Chinese Consul General also informed about the upcoming Digital Economic Conference in Beijing. DG Industries Asif Ali Farrukh, CEO Punjab Board of Trade and Investment (PBIT) Jalal Hassan, DG PITB and others officers concerned were also present.