Cipher case hearing adjourned till May 23

During the hearing of the Cipher case, Chief Justice Amir Farooq asked the state counsels whether they had consulted with the accused or not.

The state counsel responded that the founder of PTI took only two minutes with him but did not consult or engage with him.

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb asked, "How are you?" and then inquired, "Is this also a meeting?

Has the client been consulted?" He asked if both counsels could provide affidavits on the refusal of legal consultation by the PTI founder Imran Khan and central leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The court directed the two state counsels appointed in the cipher case to submit their affidavits. The hearing was adjourned until Thursday.