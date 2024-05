Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given approval for establishment of women's jails in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

During a meeting in Lahore today, she emphasized need for a comprehensive plan for prison reforms and directed that new jails be constructed outside city limits.

Maryam Nawaz also directed to revamp Bakshi Khanas and lock-ups, approving related projects to enhance these facilities.