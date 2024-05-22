CM Murad decides to upgrade tourist sites, improve breeds at cattle farms under PPP mode

KARACHI - The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that reducing Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) in wastewater treatment was crucial for environmental protection, regulatory compliance, and public health.

He said employing the combination of physical, biological, chemical, and advanced treatment methods could achieve significant reductions, leading to cleaner water, healthier ecosystems, and cost-effective operations. This he said while talking to a high-level 14-member Polish Business delegation led by the Polish Ministry of Climate Change and Environment along with Polish Ambassador Mr Maciej Pisarski.

In the meeting investment opportunities in the province, particularly in the renewable energy, water, air, green building, and smart cities projects were discussed, a communique said. The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by provincial ministers, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Dost Mohammad Rahmoo, acting chief secretary Musadiq Khan, chairman P&D Najam Shah and others. Murad Shah and the visiting delegation discussed investment opportunities in the province, particularly in the renewable energy, water, air, green building and smart cities projects. Wastewater Treatment Efforts: The CM said that the Environmental Protection Agency has installed over 200 wastewater treatment plants in various industrial estates across Sindh. Additionally, 87 tanneries were now required to treat their effluent through a combined effluent treatment plant specifically designed for tanneries. He added that 55 industrial units were in the process of establishing their wastewater treatment plants. “We want to utilise the treated water to increase green cover in the province,” he said.

He invited the business delegation to invest in these projects either directly or on PPP mode.

Murad Shah quoting a recent industrial survey conducted by the EPA in 2024 indicated that more than 650 industrial units required wastewater treatment plants. “Sindh has 29 operational sugar mills and seven distilleries, which face the major challenge of complying with the Sindh Environmental Quality Standards of 2016 regarding wastewater. “These standards require BOD levels of 80 mg/L and COD levels of 150 mg/L,” he said, adding that therefore there were ample investment opportunities.

During the discussion between the CM and the visiting climate change Polish delegation it was pointed out that sludge often contained a high percentage of water, making it bulky and expensive to transport and dispose of. Proper handling and storage facilities are necessary to prevent odours, pests, and contamination. The CM and the delegation agreed that the treatment and disposal of sludge could be costly, requiring significant investment in infrastructure and technology. Finding sustainable and environmentally friendly disposal methods for sludge is a persistent challenge. Dust Emission (Particulate Matter): It was agreed that addressing particulate matter (PM) was crucial for protecting public health, preserving the environment, and ensuring economic sustainability. Murad Ali Shah emphasizing the sources, health impacts, environmental consequences, and effective control measures said that they could underscore the importance of comprehensive strategies to reduce PM pollution. Murad Shah said that Sindh has five cement industries, six coal-fired power projects, and various industries with coal-fired boilers. The delegation members said that the PM contributed to air pollution, reducing visibility, and causing acid rain, which harms ecosystems and structures. The CM said that meeting increasingly stringent national and international air quality standards required significant investments in emission control technologies. It was agreed that continuous monitoring and accurate reporting of PM emissions were necessary for compliance, adding to operational complexity and cost.

After the meeting, the CM and the delegation members agreed to hold another session with Energy, Environment, Industries, and local government departments to explore joint ventures. The CM directed the acting chief secretary to arrange their meetings.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) discussed Green Pakistan Initiative projects to be launched on PPP mode to develop tourism sites, promote safari desert, develop agricultural and livestock farms. The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by provincial ministers - Nasir Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Zulfiqar Shah, Dost Ali Rahimoo acting chief Secretary Musadiq Ahmad, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, SMBR Baqaullah Unar, provincial secretaries, Major General Muhammad Hussain of PCIC, Brig Zile Hasnain of 5 Corps and others.

The meeting discussed and decided on some proposals as follows: The meeting discussed the development of Keenjhar Lake, Haleji Lake, Hawks Bay and Gorakh Hill Resorts as world-class tourist sites in Public-public-private partnership.

The agreement between Keenjhar Lake Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) and the irrigation dept for running the Lake as a tourist spot was pending since 2006 and needed to be renewed so that further action could be initiated.

The CM issued directives to the Irrigation & Culture dept to execute their agreement. The meeting discussed a proposal to develop new Tourism Sites at Parchi Javeri and Nagarparkar. The chief minister directed Minister Culture & Tourism Zulfiqar Shah to study the proposal and file his recommendations.

The CM was told that a six km road from Karachi—Thatta to Haliji Lake was dilapidated. The CM said that the road must be reconstructed for which he directed the Works & Services department to start reconstruction work. The meeting agreed that Desert Safari may be incentivised by launching special trains and offering different packages to attract visitors and participants. Mr Shah sought proposals for improving desert safari activities. A proposal also came under discussion for the establishment/raising of the Sindh Tourism Police.

The CM directed the Culture & Tourism dept to submit its proposal for raising separate police along with their assignment, including reporting to the CM for further necessary action.

The meeting discussed the proposal to graft the wild olives at Gorakh Hill on the PPP model. The private party would plant and grow wild Olives for oil extraction on a commercial basis. The CM directed the Agriculture and Public Private Partnership departments to suggest an agreement for private parties so that the project could be taken up. The chief minister was told that the road to Gorakh Hill Station was in poor condition due to recent heavy rains. The CM directed the Works & Service department to repair/reconstruct the road. It was pointed out that a proposal for the construction of an expressway from Karachi to Dadu was under consideration which would connect Balochistan and various cities and towns of the province through intersections.

The chief minister said that the Gorakh Hill Master Plan has been approved and ordered the release of allocated funds. On the pointation of Minister for P&D Nasir Shah, the CM directed the acting chief secretary to post a good offer as the new DG Gorakh Hill to implement the proposed development initiative.Corporate Agriculture Farming: The meeting discussed the proposal of corporate farming to engage international companies in the PPP mode.

The Irrigation dept proposed CC lining of the lower Nara Canal for stopping water seepage. The CM directed the Irrigation dept to submit their proposals for lining the canal. Fisheries & Livestock Projects. They discussed facilitating private parties (PPP mode) to establish shrimp farms/ hatcheries along the coastal highway of Sindh. The CM directed the Fisheries dept to submit business models for further action. The meeting also discussed outsourcing the provincial government’s cattle farms at Rohri, Umerkot and Naukot. The private parties would invest in and improve cattle breeds for milk and meat as private partners of the provincial government.