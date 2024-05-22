Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Committee to probe Children’s Hospital scuffle

May 22, 2024
LAHORE  -   Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan on Tuesday formed a four-member committee to investigate the scuffle between the doctors and the patient’s relatives at the Children’s Hospital Lahore, on the instructions of Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique. The investigation committee includes Principal General Hospital Professor Sardar Al-Farid Zafar, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Zohra Khanum, MS Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Dr. Muhammad Umar Ishaq, and Deputy Secretary Technical Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education. Secretary Ali Jan Khan said that the committee members will go to the Children’s Hospital and collect the facts related to the incident. The investigative committee will obtain the patient’s records and treatment details at the Children’s Hospital, he added.

