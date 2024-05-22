DC pays surprise visit to Taluka Hospital Sakrand

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon paid a surprise visit to Taluka Hospital Sakrand today and reviewed the cleanliness situation in the hospital and the medical facilities provided to the patients. Expressing indignation at the poor sanitation situation in the hospital, strictly instruct the hospital administration to improve the sanitation situation in the hospital while providing better medical facilities to the patients who come to the OPD of the hospital. He further said that by trying to give medicines to the patients from the medical store of the hospital, later the Deputy Commissioner also paid a surprise visit to Pasco Skrand Center. Complaints have been received regarding disturbing the settlers in the supply of bardana, so the registration of the settlers should be done on the basis of merit and they should be provided with bardana immediately, otherwise action should be taken against the officers who disturb the settlers.

Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Ramiz Raja and other relevant officers were also present on this occasion.