Wednesday, May 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Delegation from Hangu calls on minister

Our Staff Reporter
May 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   A delegation of local elders from Hangu district led by MPA Shah Abu Tarab Bangash called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue and Estate Nazir Ahmad Abbasi on Tuesday. Member Board of Revenue and other relevant officials were also present in the meeting.

The delegation apprised the minister about the problems faced by a village council of Hangu district which consists of two villages.

The council has been included in Karak district due to which the residents of the area are facing problems. The Village Council in every respect is near Tehsil Doaba of Hangu district. It is more than 80km away Karak district headquarters while 14km from Tehsil Doaba headquarters.

The meeting also discussed the background and solution of the problems. Nazir Abbasi assured the delegation to resolve the problem and said that the Revenue Department has no objection to include the said Village Council in Hangu district, but the rejoining Hangu can be done only with the approval of the provincial cabinet. He directed to prepare a complete case and submit all necessary documents and submit the application.

SCCI demands soft loans for entrepreneurs, startup businesses

He said that public issues will be solved on priority basis. Transparency and merit are being prioritised in the Revenue and Estate Department while accountability will be ensured.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1716351978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024