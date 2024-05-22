Delegation from Hangu calls on minister

Peshawar - A delegation of local elders from Hangu district led by MPA Shah Abu Tarab Bangash called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue and Estate Nazir Ahmad Abbasi on Tuesday. Member Board of Revenue and other relevant officials were also present in the meeting.

The delegation apprised the minister about the problems faced by a village council of Hangu district which consists of two villages.

The council has been included in Karak district due to which the residents of the area are facing problems. The Village Council in every respect is near Tehsil Doaba of Hangu district. It is more than 80km away Karak district headquarters while 14km from Tehsil Doaba headquarters.

The meeting also discussed the background and solution of the problems. Nazir Abbasi assured the delegation to resolve the problem and said that the Revenue Department has no objection to include the said Village Council in Hangu district, but the rejoining Hangu can be done only with the approval of the provincial cabinet. He directed to prepare a complete case and submit all necessary documents and submit the application.

He said that public issues will be solved on priority basis. Transparency and merit are being prioritised in the Revenue and Estate Department while accountability will be ensured.