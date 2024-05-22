Experts discuss AI’s impact on education

PESHAWAR - The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar conducted a one-day seminar on the ‘Artificial Intelligence Fusion: academia and industry perspectives’ here on Tuesday.

The summit brought together experts from industry, academia, and the public sector to exchange views on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on education.

Addressing the participants, Prof Dr Qaisar Ali, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar said that AI has brought another revolution across the world. He said the countries who are benefiting from this technology have worked hard to acquire this knowledge and we should follow the same path to implement it in our education institutions.

Engr Javed Qureshi, Chairman Four Brothers and Ex Chairman PEC, said the seminar series in various engineering universities aimed to sensitise the academia and industry for getting clarity of vision to adopt AI as a force for good, enhancing human capabilities and enriching lives. He cited the UN report that market for artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to show strong growth in the coming decade. Its value of nearly 6 trillion dollars is expected to grow upto nearly 18 trillion US dollars by 2030, so it is incomparable in terms of investment and getting unexpected results.

He said Pakistani expatriates from the Silicon Valley will conduct the Training of Trainers courses on AI in fifteen engineering universities in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Fazl Ahmad Khalid, Rector GIKI, said this is the right time to align our education system with global standards by embracing modern techniques. As academia, we need to understand the importance of this field as compared to earlier ones. He said, the curriculum taught in engineering universities is very rigid and now is the time that the government should make changes, based on industry’s demands to get the desired skill set from universities. “This can only be achieved if our graduates, teachers, faculty members, and policymakers all actively engage as stakeholders in this journey,” he added.

Prof Dr Abdul Shakoor of Mechanical Engineering UET Peshawar, said the education institutions are responsible to exploit the technology in AI, IoT, data science which are connected to each other and this connectedness has gathered us all today for holding the seminar series across the leading engineering universities of Pakistan.

Prof Dr Ali Sajid (TI), expert from industry said, AI is a challenge that has an opportunity. He said, Pakistan will have to prove its existence through “now or parish forever” approach. Through this consultative dialogue, he said, all stakeholders, government, policy makers, and industry, together with academia will ensure to devise mechanism that ensure proper utilization of this technology in our engineering universities.

In the panel discussion, experts from academia and industry provided insightful perspectives on the challenges and opportunities presented by AI, both domestically and globally and avenues for its application.