Extortionist impersonating as secret agency official held

KARACHI - An extortionist impersonating as official of secret agency was held with arms here on Tuesday. According to details, a citizen identified as Amir moved an application in Malir Cantt police station that a man pretending to be spy agency official was demanding extortion money from him. SHO Malir Cantt along with his team conducted a raid and arrested the accused identified as Khair Muhammad Baghio. The police recovered extortion money, a pistol and fake card of spy agency from his possession. A case was registered against the nabbed extortionist and he was moved to Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of CIA for further investigation.