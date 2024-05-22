First Secretary of Aviation at UK-DfT BHC arrives

ISLAMABAD - Mohammed Abdul Ghaffar, First Secretary of Aviation at the UK-DfT British High Commission, arrived at New Islamabad International Airport along with the UK-DfT Inspectors for the Avsec assessment of the airport. On behalf of the Secretary of Aviation, Air Cdre (R) Shahid Qadir, the Director of Avsec PCAA, warmly welcomed the team, informed CAA HQs spokesman on Tuesday. Ghaffar reiterated the UK’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s aviation security system through capacity and capability building. The opening meeting was attended by Airport Manager Aftab Gillani and all the relevant airport stakeholders. Throughout the assessment, the team will thoroughly inspect the implementation of various security measures at the airport, with a specific focus on the measures being adopted for direct flights to the UK.