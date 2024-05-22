Four robbery gangs busted in Faisalabad: Police

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Police claimed to bust out four gangs by arresting their nine active members alongwith cash, motorcycles, weapons and other items during past 24 hours. The police said here on Tuesday that Roshanwala police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed three robbers including Faisal, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman and Shahid Iqbal residents of Chak No 249-RB, besides recovering a looted loader truck worth Rs5 million, 6 freezers, 2 washing machines, one air-conditioner and weapons from their possession.

Similarly, Sadr police team arrested two outlaws of a robbers’ gang including Muhammad Nawaz, resident of Chak No 162 Sikandar Pur and Amjad Siddique resident of Chak No 228-GB Chiniot alongwith two stolen motorcycles, cash mobile phones and weapons.

Meanwhile, Chak Jhumra police arrested two robbers Shahid Jameel and Shah Jahan alongwith motorcycle, cash and weapons, whereas Jaranwala Sadr police nabbed two robbers- Kashif and Mudassar Aslam alongwith six motorcycles, cash of Rs100,000 and illegal pistols. Police concerned started investigations.

Accused arrested in rape case

Jaranwala Sadr police arrested an accused involved in a rape case. A police spokesperson said on Tuesday that the accused, Ali of Chak No 65-GB, assaulted a six-year-old girl from his neighbour. The police started action against the accused after the registration of a case.

Meanwhile, CPO Kamran Adil also took the notice of the incident and sought a report from officers concerned.