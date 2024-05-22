Gaza battles flare as Israel slams arrest warrant bid for ‘war crimes’

RAFAH - Israeli forces battled the Palestinian group in Gaza on Tuesday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu angrily dismissed a bid for an international arrest warrant against him on war crimes charges in the Palestinian territory.

US President Joe Biden backed Netanyahu in condemning as “outrageous” the bid by the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor who also sought warrants against leaders of Palestinian group.

Israel’s military reported ground combat and air strikes on 70 targets in Gaza in 24 hours, while its forces were also engaged in deadly clashes in the other major Palestinian territory, the occupied West Bank.

At least seven Palestinians were killed in the northern city of Jenin, the Ramallah-based health ministry said, as the army said it was “fighting armed men” in a pre-dawn operation. Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that a hospital surgeon, a school teacher and a student were among those killed in Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian groups.

The head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday called on Israel to ease all restrictions on aid entering the Gaza Strip.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the primary route for vital medical aid to enter Gaza from Egypt had been cut off during an ongoing Israeli army operation on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

“At a time when the people of Gaza are facing starvation, we urge Israel to lift the aid blockade in Gaza and to let aid through,” Tedros said at a press conference in Geneva.

Tedros said although WHO and its partners had managed to deliver small amounts of fuel to hospitals in recent days, the amount of fuel brought in fell far short of the 60,000 liters (15,850 US gallons) that medical staff need each day for health operations in Gaza. “What is needed now more than ever is a ceasefire and to get aid flowing into Gaza,” he added.