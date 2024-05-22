Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Gilani, Bilawal discuss political situation

Web Desk
9:00 PM | May 22, 2024
Acting president and Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Bilawal House on Wednesday.

Both the leaders deliberated on the matters of mutual interests and overall situation of the country.

Earlier, Gilani visited tomb of Quaid-e-Azam and offered fateha. The acting president laid a floral wreath and offered fateha. He also recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book placed at the mausoleum. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media, the acting president said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a true and genuine leader of the Sub-Continent and our youth should be aware of the fact that he (Quaid) was the true leader and he had created Pakistan therefore we should not be running after a ‘black cat in a dark room’.

