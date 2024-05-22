Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Gold rate dips by Rs1,900 per tola

APP
May 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,900 and was sold at Rs248,500 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs250,400 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,630 to Rs213,048 from Rs214,678 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs195,295 from Rs196,788, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $21 to $2,418 from $2,439, the association reported.

APP

