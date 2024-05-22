Hearing on Imran Khan's six and Bushra Bibi's one bail pleas adjourned

Islamabad district and session court has adjourned the case proceedings of bail pleas filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi until June 4.

Additional Session Judge Afzal Majoka heard the six bail pleas of Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi’s one. Imran khan and Bushra Bibi’s counsels Mirza Asim, Zahid Bashir, and Fatehullah appeared before the court.

PTI counsels pleaded to court to allow them to present arguments in next hearing by adjourning the hearing.

Imran Khan’s counsel informed that there was two cases’ proceedings due today, one was 190 million pound case and other one was cipher case.

Judge Afzal Majooka remarked that he was set to adjourn the hearing in the last proceeding but petitioner set the today’s date for arguments.

PTI counsel stated that they were in a view that cipher case will be disposed off but hearing has been fixed today.

He added that Adiala jail administration in the last hearing announced that video link system was being brought from Haripur.

He requested the court direct Adiala jail administration to bring PTI founder Imran Khan through video link as video link system has been received by jail administration.

The court has adjourned the case hearing of PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi until June 4.