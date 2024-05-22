Honesty vs Democracy

Communities were formed to ensure the survival of people by creating a mechanism of governance to serve everyone, irrespective of their status and rank in society. With the growth of the human population, basic governance systems began to crumble, leading to the emergence of modern governance structures.

Several nations in today’s world have opted for democracy as their governing system to maximize benefits. In a democracy, the government is established based on the hopes and dreams of the populace. Representatives are elected by the people to present their demands in assemblies. The system ensures equal distribution of resources and power, allowing everyone to thrive without disparities.

Conversely, autocracy is a type of governance where a small group controls the entire population. It’s been adopted by a handful of nation-states globally. In an autocracy, a handful of people assume control and dictate all decisions for the general population.

The historical record shows that autocracies, unable to meet community demands, have frequently sparked revolutions. The Arab Spring witnessed a revolution where numerous autocratic rulers were ousted through anti-government protests. Even so, there are regions in the world where authoritarian rulers have managed to bring about prosperity. Lee Kaun Yew, known for his autocratic rule, transformed his nation’s future. In some parts of the world, monarchies focus on granting their people modern facilities and chances for advancement. England is an example where monarchy still exists, but they have acknowledged the need for a modern government transformation, leading to a decentralized system that promotes inclusivity.

If England hadn’t implemented this system, their monarchy would have been permanently destroyed. The effectiveness of a government depends on how well it serves the people. Today, we can observe both successful and unsuccessful cases in both democracies and autocracies. While some democracies are excelling, others have failed to meet people’s expectations. Along the same lines, there are autocratic governments that have resulted in absolute chaos in their states. Syria serves as an example of a ruling family putting their interests above the integrity of the state by seizing resources and power.

However, some autocratic states have prospered despite the downsides of autocracy. The rulers’ character is the key element in serving a nation’s people. Regardless of the system, rulers’ character strength determines how they serve the public. The desire to bring transformation to his people’s lives motivated Lee Kaun Yew to take action. His character compelled him to continue working for the betterment of his nation. Conversely, what compels leaders of developing nations to withhold service from their citizens? It’s a tragic reality that the vast majority of leaders in developed countries are extremely wealthy and have amassed enormous fortunes. Leaders of developing states tend to have their assets spread out across various countries.

Their families are extremely wealthy and their children lead luxurious lives. The essential point is that it demands character strength to let go of personal desires and selflessly serve the people. Honesty is the foremost and essential trait for a leader to possess. The presence of honesty prevents leaders from engaging in power abuse or amassing wealth. Honesty empowers leaders to fearlessly make transformative decisions for the state’s future. This quality leads leaders to have a love for their people as if they were their children. Empathy and compassion drive a leader’s best decisions for the people of a state. Honesty is the source of these two traits. National development suffers when leaders lose sight of their true character and succumb to materialistic desires. Democratic systems fail when leaders deviate from honesty and engage in dishonest behavior. Honesty and integrity can bring about remarkable achievements, even within an autocratic system.

Without a doubt, honesty as a fundamental leadership characteristic is the central pillar of a nation’s growth and prosperity. It is a necessary trait for leaders in any system, be it a democracy or an autocracy. Many nations worldwide have failed to develop leadership that truly believes in assisting their people with the highest level of character. Modern societies no longer possess the value system that was once the core of their social and political systems. Modern societies have not successfully educated their populations on this important matter. People in poor countries have a limited grasp of the fundamental nature of governance. Their lack of education prevents them from choosing the right leader.

The success of modern governance systems, whether autocracy or democracy, relies on leaders who can resist the temptations of power and wealth and maintain their character strength. Today, there is a pressing need for developing states to completely transform how they elect leaders. Institutions capable of producing leaders are crucial for nurturing the concept of leadership in developing states. Nurseries of leadership, such as schools for leadership training, can be beneficial in shaping youngsters into future leaders. There is a need to train the masses on the characteristics of authentic leadership. A radical change in mindset is necessary in developing states when it comes to recognizing the impact of political parties on national development. Leaders must integrate honesty into their character as a key element when they assume power.

Despite its wealth of resources, Pakistan is a sad reminder of how a state can fail to attain the prosperity it is capable of. The leadership crisis in Pakistan has hindered the country’s progress towards development and prosperity. For decades, the country has faced increasing unresolved challenges, despite the state’s ability to address them. The government is experiencing a void in true leadership. The country relies on the IMF but its leaders have amassed great wealth. Honest leadership values the interests of the nation over personal interests.

The presence of honest leadership is a blessing for a nation-state. Pakistan is in dire need of a selfless leadership that prioritizes national gains over personal interests. This is the sole solution to end the suffering of the people in Pakistan. The country’s fate hinges on this; without it, permanent demise is imminent.

Waqar Hassan

The writer is a civil servant. He can be reached at waqarhassancsp@gmail.com.