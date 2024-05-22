I will remain with Imran, says Parvez Elahi after release on bail

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi was released from Kot Lakhpat jail on Tuesday night after the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him post-arrest bail and ordered his release in a case pertaining to an alleged illegal appointment made in the Punjab Assembly. The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case. Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad announced the reserved verdict on the bail petition filed by the former chief minister. The court had reserved the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties, a day earlier.

Earlier, in his arguments, Elahi’s counsel Advocate Amir Saeed Rawn argued that his client did not have any link with the recruitment. He submitted that his client did not receive any amount for the recruitment from any candidate, adding that the case was registered with a delay of two years. He pleaded with the court to grant bail to his client.

However, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab’s prosecutor opposed the bail petition and submitted that the case was registered in accordance with the law.

The ACE Punjab had instituted a case against Parvez Elahi and others on charges of recruiting 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit. The ACE accused Parvez Elahi of unlawful recruitment and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister, Elahi misused his authority by influencing recruitment after receiving bribes.

In a message on his official X account, Parvez Elahi said he was grateful to God for exonerating him and granting him the strength to remain steadfast.

“I am grateful to the judges who supported the truth and I was released. I am grateful to all those who prayed for me and supported me in this difficult time. The people of Gujarat suffered a lot of abuse and cruelty. Even our mandate was stolen in Gujarat.”

The PTI leader also ruled out any talks with his cousin, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid chief Chaudhry Shujaat, and his children until “the return of our mandate”.

He alleged that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had “played the most important role” in getting him arrested.

“I was, am and will remain with Imran Khan,” he vowed.