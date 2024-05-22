Imran Khan willing to talk, only if mandate is restored: Ali Muhammad

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan says that party founder Imran Khan is willing to talk but only if their mandate is restored.

Talking to media after meeting Imran Khan on Wednesday, he questioned the accusation against Imran Khan, saying, "A man whose single signature can move millions of rupees would steal a watch?"

Ali Muhammad Khan expressed his anger over the incident involving PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan. He said, Imran Khan, is also upset about the incident. He reassured that Hasan will not leave PTI over this matter, highlighting that no one will leave the party.

He remarked on Pakistan's difficult situation, noting that no one is ready to invest and new laws are being made in Punjab. He stressed that the country should follow the constitution and the will of the people.

Ali Muhammad Khan congratulated PTI president Parvez Elahi on his release. He noted that the cipher case has been ongoing since Eid. He also highlighted the plight of farmers, calling them the backbone of the country. He said that they suffered significant damage in the wheat scam.