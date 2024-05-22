IUB improving global rankings gradually: VC

BAHAWALPUR - Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar Tuesday said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is continuously advancing in the global ranking. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur secured a commendable position between 301-350 in the Times Higher Education Young University Ranking 2024. This achievement underscores the University’s commitment to excellence in education and research on a global platform. Talking to media, VC Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar has further said that the teachers and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have once again proved their dedication to promoting quality education and research. The VC appreciated the Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof Dr Muhammad Asadullah Madani and his team for maintaining the university’s national and global ranking and excellence.

The Young University Rankings by Times Higher Education highlights the top universities around the world that are 50 years old or younger.

The ranking assesses aspects such as teaching quality, research output, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur features prominently among the top 33 Pakistani universities in this year’s ranking. This further strengthens Pakistan’s presence in the global education arena. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur remains committed to its mission of imparting quality education, effective research and training the leaders of tomorrow.

The commitment of the faculty and students towards academic advancement and innovation is making the university a prominent place in the field of higher education in society and across the world. Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar has congratulated the faculty, management, and students of the university for this achievement and said that this success is a practical expression of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur increasing its teaching and research activities and overall performance and is a sign of a bright future.