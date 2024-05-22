Wednesday, May 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Jam Kamal, Abdul Aleem Khan jointly chair cabinet committee meeting

Jam Kamal, Abdul Aleem Khan jointly chair cabinet committee meeting
Staff Reporter
May 22, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -    Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for Communication Abdul Aleem Khan jointly chaired a cabinet committee meeting dedicated to promoting Pakistani enterprises in global markets. The committee is tasked with developing recommendations for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, drawing on insights from various industry sectors. In his remarks, Jam Kamal emphasized Pakistan’s skilled workforce and competitive labor costs, highlighting the country’s potential across multiple sectors. The initiative identifies key opportunities in engineering, construction, services, IT, and other industries, leveraging both domestic and international exhibitions with the support of Trade and Investment Officers. A strong emphasis was placed on fostering international collaborations and maximizing market opportunities for Pakistani businesses. This initiative aims to enhance Pakistan’s global market presence and stimulate economic growth. The Prime Minister established the committee to explore export opportunities and assess the potential of Pakistani companies. The next meeting was called in the first week of the June.

Russia starts military exercises to train use of nuclear weapons

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1716266193.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024