Jam Kamal, Abdul Aleem Khan jointly chair cabinet committee meeting

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for Communication Abdul Aleem Khan jointly chaired a cabinet committee meeting dedicated to promoting Pakistani enterprises in global markets. The committee is tasked with developing recommendations for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, drawing on insights from various industry sectors. In his remarks, Jam Kamal emphasized Pakistan’s skilled workforce and competitive labor costs, highlighting the country’s potential across multiple sectors. The initiative identifies key opportunities in engineering, construction, services, IT, and other industries, leveraging both domestic and international exhibitions with the support of Trade and Investment Officers. A strong emphasis was placed on fostering international collaborations and maximizing market opportunities for Pakistani businesses. This initiative aims to enhance Pakistan’s global market presence and stimulate economic growth. The Prime Minister established the committee to explore export opportunities and assess the potential of Pakistani companies. The next meeting was called in the first week of the June.