I’m writing to express my deep concern about Karachi’s ongoing infrastructural decline, which continues to negatively impact the quality of life for its residents. The deteriorating infrastructure in Karachi has become an urgent issue, requiring immediate action from all involved parties.

Karachi, as the economic hub of Pakistan, plays a pivotal role in driving the country’s growth and development. However, the city’s infrastructure—roads, public transportation, water supplies, and waste management systems—has been neglected for far too long. This neglect has severe ramifications, affecting every aspect of residents’ daily lives. One of the most glaring manifestations of the infrastructural crisis is the condition of the roads. Cracks, potholes, and uneven surfaces not only damage vehicles but also pose serious dangers to cyclists and pedestrians. These issues are exacerbated by traffic congestion, causing extended commutes and frustration among drivers.

Furthermore, the deteriorating public transit system in Karachi cannot accommodate the city’s growing population. Inadequate bus fleets and poorly maintained vehicles cause significant passenger dissatisfaction and overcrowding. This situation leads to a greater reliance on private vehicles, affecting not only mobility but also the environment.

As concerned citizens, we cannot afford to remain silent in the face of Karachi’s infrastructural crisis. We must demand concrete solutions and hold our leaders accountable for addressing these urgent problems. The only way we can create a better future for Karachi and its people is by working together with commitment and determination.

SUFIYAN AHMED,

Karachi.