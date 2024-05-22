Wednesday, May 22, 2024
KP Assembly mourns Iranian leaders’ death in copter crash

Our Staff Reporter
May 22, 2024
Peshawar   -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday, expressing grief over the deaths of Iranian President Syed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hussain Amir Abdullah, and others in the recent helicopter crash.

The assembly also approved the supplementary budget for 2022-23, amounting to Rs306.520 billion.

The resolution, moved by Pakistan People’s Party’s Ahmad Karim Kundi and co-signed by leader of the opposition Dr Ibadullah and treasury members, conveyed the Assembly’s deepest condolences and solidarity with the Iranian people and the families of the deceased.

Provincial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru called the incident tragic and expressed the assembly’s collective prayers for the Iranian people. Provincial Minister Adnan Qadri of the Sunni Ittehad Council led prayers for the departed souls.

Meanwhile, the assembly approved the supplementary budget, which followed the withdrawal of opposition cut motions against grants for various provincial departments. Most of the supplementary budget had been spent by the previous government.

